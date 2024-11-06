BTS' V teases collaboration with late jazz legend Bing Crosby

BTS ARMY is buzzing with excitement!
Geffen Records has released a mysterious teaser on social media which has sparked excitement among Army, hinting at a potential holiday collaboration between BTS’ V and the late jazz icon Bing Crosby.
They posted a clip of falling snowflakes alongside the hashtag #BTSArmy and a sign-up link for updates.
featuring a short clip of falling snowflakes with “Sign up to be first to know” written on I alongside the hashtag #BTSArmy and a sign-up link for updates.
The link leads to a page mentioning BTS and Bing Crosby, teasing a holiday surprise collaboration between V and the iconic American singer.
V has been a passionate jazz enthusiast as he often expresses his admiration for jazz icons.
The BTS member has once shared clips of jazz legends like Louis Armstrong and Bing Crosby on social media and even learnt to play the trumpet.
V also posted a scene from the 1956 film High Society featuring Crosby and Armstrong performing Now You Has Jazz, calling it his “favorite video in existence.”
Following his cover Bing Crosby’s 1995’s timeless classic, It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, V would be perfect modern artist to honor Crosby’s timeless style for a special holiday release.