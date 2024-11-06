Entertainment

BTS' V teases collaboration with late jazz legend Bing Crosby

Geffen Records teases BTS' V and Bing Crosby collaboration

  • by Web Desk
  • November 06, 2024


BTS ARMY is buzzing with excitement!

Geffen Records has released a mysterious teaser on social media which has sparked excitement among Army, hinting at a potential holiday collaboration between BTS’ V and the late jazz icon Bing Crosby.

They posted a clip of falling snowflakes alongside the hashtag #BTSArmy and a sign-up link for updates.

featuring a short clip of falling snowflakes with “Sign up to be first to know” written on I alongside the hashtag #BTSArmy and a sign-up link for updates.

The link leads to a page mentioning BTS and Bing Crosby, teasing a holiday surprise collaboration between V and the iconic American singer.

V has been a passionate jazz enthusiast as he often expresses his admiration for jazz icons.

The BTS member has once shared clips of jazz legends like Louis Armstrong and Bing Crosby on social media and even learnt to play the trumpet.

V also posted a scene from the 1956 film High Society featuring Crosby and Armstrong performing Now You Has Jazz, calling it his “favorite video in existence.”

Following his cover Bing Crosby’s 1995’s timeless classic, It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, V would be perfect modern artist to honor Crosby’s timeless style for a special holiday release.

Ayeza Khan's son no longer falls for 'every cake is yours' trick

Ayeza Khan's son no longer falls for 'every cake is yours' trick
Victoria Beckham fears for Romeo facing similar scrutiny David did at 22

Victoria Beckham fears for Romeo facing similar scrutiny David did at 22
Fahad Mustafa reveals major reason behind his success after 'KMKT' ending

Fahad Mustafa reveals major reason behind his success after 'KMKT' ending

Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show

Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show

Entertainment News

Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Victoria Beckham fears for Romeo facing similar scrutiny David did at 22
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Liam Payne’s hotel raided again by authorities amid investigation
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner address daughter Violet's selfie with JLo's sister
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Khloé Kardashian, son Tatum pay homage to Kris Jenner in matching pajamas
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Tom Brady shares meaningful message after ex Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy news
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Bella Hadid debuts new hairstyle as she inaugurates HUGE store in Dubai
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Cardi B deleted video draws criticism after linking Hurricanes to state politics
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Gigi Hadid celebrates new business venture in Seoul
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Barry Keoghan spills beans on ‘special’ relationship with Sabrina Carpenter
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Kris Jenner's 69th birthday: Khloé, Rob, Kim Kardashian pen sweet wishes
Travis Kelce reveals adorable reason for attending Taylor Swift's Indianapolis show
Brooklyn Beckham proves his deepen ties with Prince William