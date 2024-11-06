Liam Payne’s hotel raided again by authorities amid investigation

Liam Payne's hotel room in Buenos Aires has been raided by city police for a second time following his untimely death.
As per US Weekly, a source disclosed that on Tuesday, November 5, the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was raided by the local police.
It is the same hotel from where Payne died on October 16 after falling from a third-floor balcony.
“Operations carried out by the City Police [and] requested by the prosecutor Andrés Madrea [were] within the framework of the case that is under summary secrecy,” the sources told.
Footage of the raid captured by Farandula Show, a local news outlet, showed the police officers leaving the hotel wearing blue vests, backpacks and shoulder bags.
In a video, the officer carried a cardboard box and multiple other items in his arm.
Following the raid, the cops were seen loading the goods into the back of a police vehicle that was parked outside the hotel.
The raid on Tuesday came after a first raid on October 23.
Notably, the first operation occurred to find employees who had been working at the hotel on the day of Payne's death and in the days before, according to sources who spoke to the outlet at the time.