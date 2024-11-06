Brooklyn Beckham proves his deepen ties with Prince William

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • November 06, 2024
Brooklyn Beckham has proved that he’s super close Prince William and the rest of royals in his latest statement.

David Beckham and Victoria Bekcham’s eldest son recently came on Watch What Happens Live to promote his new hot sauce, Cloud 23.

Host Andy Cohen asked him which members of the royal family des hee see most often as his parents are “friends with Harry and Meghan.”

The aspiring entrepreneur named the “sweetest guy” among the entire royal family without any hesitation.

Brooklyn replied, "Probably William,” adding, “He's just, like, the sweetest guy ever. He really is. He's really down to earth. He's a really good guy."

On October 11, 2024, his entire family showed up to support Cloud 23 launch party including his grandmother, brother Cruz, sister Harper, wife Nicola, brother-in-law Will Peltz, and his parents, Victoria and David.

After the successful launch event, the fashion designer felt “proud” and applauded her son.

Notably, the Beckham family have been friends with members of the royal family since the nineties.

David, 49, and William, 42, teamed up in September to raise money for London's air ambulances.

Apparently, the Prince of Wales reached out the former footballer to be part of the noble campaign.

