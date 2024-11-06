Victoria Beckham fears for Romeo facing similar scrutiny David did at 22

Victoria Beckham has opened up about her fears for her son Romeo, admitting she couldn’t bear the thought of him facing the same public backlash that her husband David endured at just 23.
While conversing with Harper's Bazaar, the fashion designer reflected on how the former English football team captain was blamed for England's World Cup exit.
Victoria shared, “That's a lot for a 22-year-old. When you're in it, there's that sink-or-swim feeling, and you just get on with it. And we had each other, and the rest is history.”
The Spice Girl alum went on to say, “But the thought of my Romeo having to go through it… I don't know how he would handle that. I don't know how anyone would handle that. But we didn't have a choice.”
She told the magazine, “You have to go through those times to make you, ultimately, who you are.”
Earlier, in their Netflix documentary Beckham, David also revealed about his stress after the public criticism following the World Cup.
He said, “I don't think I've ever talked about it just because I can't. I wasn't eating. I wasn't sleeping. It took a toll on me that I never even knew myself.”
David Beckham was forced to watch as England lost the match on penalties following their round of 16 loss.