Barry Keoghan spills beans on ‘special’ relationship with Sabrina Carpenter

Barry Keoghan is head over heels for girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter!
The Saltburn star, 32, got candid about his “special” relationship with the Espresso hitmaker, 25, during Spotify's The Louis Theroux podcast.
When asked about his new girlfriend, he told the host, “Oh, I knew you'd do this” adding, “Listen, all I'm going to say is I'm incredibly blessed. Such a strong, independent lady who's massively talented and yeah..Pretty special.”
Barry also attended Sabrina’s Short n' Sweet concert a few weeks back.
The lovebirds have been dating since late 2023 but yet have kept their romance low. They posed together at the 2024 Met Gala in May, 2024, and have yet to make red carpet debut.
The Irish actor even starred in Sabrina’s hit track music video, Please Please Please.
Last month, the pop star gave her “not-even-biased opinion” on her beau’s acting skills after their collaboration.
She told the hosts of CBS Sunday Morning, “I, genuinely — like, a not-even-biased opinion — I was like, 'Who's the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?' And he was next to me in a chair,” adding, “And he was so excited about it.”
Sabrina’s world tour will conclude on March 26, 2025.