Matt LeBlanc isolating himself to avoid Matthew Perry's fate?

Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc shared close friendship bond after co-starring in hit sitcom ‘Friends’

  • by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024
Matt LeBlanc is truly deeply devastated after pal Matthew Perry’s tragic demise!

The actors, who worked together in NBC hit sitcom Friends for a decade, shared a really close bond of friendship in real life too, just like they did in the comedy series.

However, their precious bond reached its sad end after Matthew Perry lost his life due to drug overdose last year in October, leaving Matt LeBlanc completely shattered as per the reports.

As per some new reports, the Man With A Plan actor has turned into a recluse in his desperate attempts to “avoid the fame pitfalls that claimed his close friend Matthew Perry’s life,” reported The Hindustan Times.

They also reported that LeBlanc is living a clean life while staying far from drugs in order to protect his sanity which can be threaten if he stays in the industry.

It has been noted previously as well that the American actor steps back from the spotlight when life gets a little tough.

In an old interview after Friends came to an end in 2006, LeBlanc revealed, “For years and years, I barely left the house. I was burnt out. Most actors call their agents and say, 'What's going on?' I'd call mine and say, 'Please lose my number for a few years.'"

Last month, it was reported that two of his pals from Friends, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston, have been keeping regular checks on the actor by spending time with him at his home, going out for movies, and keeping him engaged in chatting.

It was also rumored the previous month that Matt LeBlanc is planning to leave the industry, however, his agents rejected the speculations.

