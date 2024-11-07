Royal

Prince William gives powerful response on heckling incident in South Africa

The Prince of Wales shares first statement after being heckled by angry protesters on his last day in South Africa

  by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024


Prince William's four-day tour in South Africa came to an end on a bittersweet note. 

The Prince of Wales released his first official statement after reportedly being heckled in South Africa, before paying a poignant visit to the National Sea Rescue Institute in Simon's Town.

After attending the star-studded Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Wednesday night, the 42-year-old made appearance in Kalk Bay, Cape Town where a group of protesters yelled at him, "go home now."

According to GB news, one of the protesters in the anti-monarchy group carried a placard for the future king which read, "William, you have no sovereignty in our country".

As per the reports, William had to sneakily exit the event from back door to avoid further confrontation.

Shortly after the reports regarding this heckling incident emerged, William turned to his Instagram account to share the highlights from his last engagement in South Africa.

Alongside a series of photos of William with the rescue volunteers, there was an uplifting message which read, "National Sea Rescue Institute volunteers are on call 24/7, and are based at 131 service locations across South Africa, like this one in Simon’s Town Harbour."

The statement added, "Their lifesaving work is not only through rescue operations, but also prevention and education, and they are doing truly vital work."

It is pertinent to mention, Prince William's father king Charles also experienced heckling in the Australian parliament when a lawmaker Linda Thorpe yelled at the monarch, "you are not our king," and also accused him of being "genocidal". 

Royal News

Kate Middleton to make joint appearance with Prince William after his South Africa tour
Prince William heckled in South Africa by angry protesters
Prince William delivers emotional speech at Earthshot Prize Awards
King Charles gives sad update as he hosts key engagement without Queen Camilla
Prince William stuns crowd with 9 African languages at Earthshot Prize Awards
Queen Camilla returns with new engagement plans after health scare
Fergie reflects on Queen Elizabeth as 'motherly figure' after her own mother's death
William kicks off Earthshot Prize in Africa, celebrating global sustainability innovators
Prince Edward steps out after Duchess Sophie’s Legoland Golf mishap
Prince Andrew risks further fallout with King Charles over Royal Lodge standoff
Prince William sends heartwarming message to Kate Middleton from Cape Town
King Charles makes ‘hard’ compromise for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle