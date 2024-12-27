Khloé Kardashian ditches Christmas party after kids’ ‘scary’ health battle

Khloé Kardashian had to skip the 2024 family Christmas party as her kids were extremely sick.
On Christmas Day, The Kardashians star, 40, posted a video clip on her Instagram to give updates to her fan.
She said, “Cooking for the family, drinking for myself and playing Boxbollen for [nephew] Mason [Disick]," before asking her brother Rob Kardashian in the background, "Rob, you want to play Boxbollen?"
"Yeah," he responded, "Open my present, it's right there."
The Good American founder recoded another video from her sister Kendall Jenner's kitchen.
Khloé revealed the reason for skipping the part, "I didn't get to make it to the Christmas Eve party, which was a bummer. But it wasn't really a party this year. It was just us hanging out at Kendall house. But still, I was being with my family, but Tatum was super sick the weekend before, but now he's perfect and great."
Her kids, True, 6, and Tatum, 2, whom she with ex Tristan Thompson, were sick on Christmas eve.
"It was really scary. It was horrible, but now she's just starting to feel better. Yesterday, we still all hung out. My mom [Kris Jenner], she was sleeping in another room while I was cooking breakfast and all that, because we still wanted to be around the Christmas spirit,” she continued.
True, had a "105 fever" but now both the kids are fine.