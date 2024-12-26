Charles Spencer shares personal Christmas eve moment with Princess Diana

Charles Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana, reflected on a quiet Christmas Eve at his sister's grave site.
The 60-year-old Earl Spencer shared a touching photo on social media of a black bench beneath Diana’s memorial at Althorp House, where they both grew up.
In the post, he described it as his “favourite bench” and a place for a peaceful moment on Christmas Eve.
Charles, who has often spoken about his deep connection to Diana’s memory, revealed he visits her grave nearly every day.
In an appearance on Good Morning Britain earlier this year, he shared his perspective on loss, saying, “Like everyone else, you sort of get used to it without it ever going away.”
Althorp House, nestled within 13,000 acres in Northamptonshire, is open to the public during summer but closed for the winter months.
On Christmas Day, Charles posted a serene nighttime photo of the house bathed in warm golden light, hinting that he spent the holiday at the family estate.
Earlier in the season, he also shared images of the estate’s festive decorations, showing how Althorp had embraced the holiday spirit.