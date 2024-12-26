Royal

King Charles drops special surprise after emotional Christmas speech

Buckingham Palace shares delightful update after Royal Family's Christmas reunion at Sandringham

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 26, 2024

King Charles drops special surprise after emotional Christmas speech


King Charles garnered praises for his "fantastic" efforts behind this year's Christmas speech.

Shortly after doing a power show at Sandringham estate while taking a walk to St Mary Magdalene's Church on the Norfolk estate, the Royal Family's Instagram account offered a glimpse into King Charles Christmas message preps.

In the behind-the-scenes video, the 76-year-old could be seen interacting with the creative team.

The reel also offered a look into setting up the lights and camera for the grenadier guards ahead of monarch's highly anticipated speech as it was his first Christmas since cancer diagnosis.

"Behind the lens, A special glimpse into the incredible talent, creativity, and teamwork that brings The King’s Christmas Broadcast to life," the caption read.

Royal fans couldn't help gushing over Charles as they swamped the comments section with immense praises.

One fan commented, "Fantastic! Love the effort, even more love the way King Charles is so actively involved in everything. Merry Christmas and a wonderful New Year to all."

Another noted, "Your Majesty. It (speech) was politically neutral and called for people to come together through listening and understanding."

King Charles shared an emotional yet empowering speech on Christmas, in which he also thanked the doctors and nurses for his cancer treatment.

WhatsApp makes video calls more fun with new AR camera features

WhatsApp makes video calls more fun with new AR camera features
Brawadis: From aspiring NBA analyst to YouTube sensation

Brawadis: From aspiring NBA analyst to YouTube sensation
Reese Witherspoon drops beautiful family snaps on Christmas Day

Reese Witherspoon drops beautiful family snaps on Christmas Day
Princess Kate releases Christmas video with sentimental message

Princess Kate releases Christmas video with sentimental message
Princess Kate releases Christmas video with sentimental message
Princess Kate releases Christmas video with sentimental message
Kate Middleton makes candid confession about ‘losing’ royal family
Kate Middleton makes candid confession about ‘losing’ royal family
Sarah Ferguson makes big announcement after skipping Royal Family Christmas
Sarah Ferguson makes big announcement after skipping Royal Family Christmas
Prince William fills huge void with Prince Harry’s substitute
Prince William fills huge void with Prince Harry’s substitute
Kate Middleton receives sweet Christmas gift for daughter Charlotte
Kate Middleton receives sweet Christmas gift for daughter Charlotte
Princess Diana continues to inspire Kim Kardashian years after her death
Princess Diana continues to inspire Kim Kardashian years after her death
From Princess Kate to Zara Tindall: Royal ladies bring style game to Christmas 2024
From Princess Kate to Zara Tindall: Royal ladies bring style game to Christmas 2024
Prince Andrew dismisses King Charles with shocking new move
Prince Andrew dismisses King Charles with shocking new move
Princess Kate's 'radiant dimpled smile' marks heartfelt Christmas return
Princess Kate's 'radiant dimpled smile' marks heartfelt Christmas return
King Charles makes much anticipated Christmas speech
King Charles makes much anticipated Christmas speech
Prince George's college decision likely made by Princess Kate this year
Prince George's college decision likely made by Princess Kate this year
King Charles delivers powerful message in annual Christmas broadcast
King Charles delivers powerful message in annual Christmas broadcast