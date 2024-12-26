King Charles drops special surprise after emotional Christmas speech

King Charles garnered praises for his "fantastic" efforts behind this year's Christmas speech.
Shortly after doing a power show at Sandringham estate while taking a walk to St Mary Magdalene's Church on the Norfolk estate, the Royal Family's Instagram account offered a glimpse into King Charles Christmas message preps.
In the behind-the-scenes video, the 76-year-old could be seen interacting with the creative team.
The reel also offered a look into setting up the lights and camera for the grenadier guards ahead of monarch's highly anticipated speech as it was his first Christmas since cancer diagnosis.
"Behind the lens, A special glimpse into the incredible talent, creativity, and teamwork that brings The King’s Christmas Broadcast to life," the caption read.
Royal fans couldn't help gushing over Charles as they swamped the comments section with immense praises.
One fan commented, "Fantastic! Love the effort, even more love the way King Charles is so actively involved in everything. Merry Christmas and a wonderful New Year to all."
Another noted, "Your Majesty. It (speech) was politically neutral and called for people to come together through listening and understanding."
King Charles shared an emotional yet empowering speech on Christmas, in which he also thanked the doctors and nurses for his cancer treatment.