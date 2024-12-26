Sarah Ferguson hit with new problem amid ex Andrew's spy scandal

Sarah Ferguson has seemingly her own problems to deal with amid ex-husband Prince Andrew's spy scandal.
The 65-year-old is said to be "worried" since a crime series, based on her longtime hairstylist, Jane Andrew, who murdered her partner Thomas Cressman given a green signal.
An insider has lift the curtain on Fergie's feelings as she's concern about her portrayal in the "partly fictionalized" four-part crime documentary.
"Sarah is naturally a little worried at how she's going to be portrayed," a source told Radar.
They continued, "It's unavoidable that they include her in Jane's story, as she worked for her for so long, but the fact the show is being fictionalized has Sarah slightly on edge."
"They can do anything with her character that they choose," added the insider.
The mother of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie "hopes they don't make her out to be something she's not — or worse, contributed in some way to Jane's downfall."
Jane Andrew joined Sarah as her stylist when she was only 21-year-old but parted ways after 9 years, due to budget cut.
However, rumours suggest that it was a cover up reason as Jane was fired because of a dispute over a man.
To note, Cressman and Jane started dating in 1998 and when on a romantic trip to Italy in 2000.
Upon their return, Cressman told Jane that he doesn't see them both getting married.
After a few days, Cressman called police and informed them that someone is going to get hurt, but nobody came to his help, hence, the same night, Jane Andrew first hit Cressman with a bat and the stabbed him to death with a knife before fleeing the crime scene.
Jane Andrew was sentenced to death in 2001 and released on parole in 2015, only to get reaarested in 2018.
However, she was released again in 2019.