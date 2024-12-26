Prince William fills huge void with Prince Harry’s substitute

Prince William has seemingly filled the void left by Prince Harry during this year’s Christmas celebration.
The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle were not invited by King Charles for the holiday celebrations as stepped down as senior royals in January 2020.
Moreover, the royal couple had been celebrating Christmas in the U.S since they left the Buckingham Palace.
On December 25, Prince George joined his dad the Prince of Wales for a traditional pre-Christmas match, seemingly filling in the void of Harry.
A source told the Sun that "it was interesting to see that Harry has now been substituted for Prince George.”
The insider added, "There were other children playing and it was all good fun and light-hearted. It is nice that they have returned to take part in the traditional game as they haven't done so for years. But it was interesting to see that Harry has now been substituted for Prince George."
George has grown up to the point that he had reportedly taken the role of Harry as a young royal.
The father-son duo joined Kate Middleton, King Charles, Queen Camilla and other senior royals for Christmas Day church service recently.