Sarah Ferguson makes big announcement after skipping Royal Family Christmas

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson made the most of her Christmas despite not joining the Royal Family at Sandringham.
Amid the holiday festivities, Sarah turned to her Instagram to share a delightful video update with her fans, announcing the release of her new children book, Flora and Fern: Wonder in the Woods.
Just two days after sharing the audio book, the published version of Fergie's book is out now.
Sarah made the announcement by sharing a video of herself holding the book and turning the pages to showcase the illustration inside, while narrating the story at the same time.
The delightful reel was accompanied by a caption that read, "Flora and Fern are waiting for you in Holly Wood for a very festive party,"
She continued, "My new children’s book, Flora and Fern: Wonder in the Woods is out now. I am so excited to share this special tale with you, which I was so proud to create alongside illustrator expert, Denise Hughes."
Sarah further noted that "If you fancy a cosy read for you and your little ones, visit the link in my bio to get your copy now."
This update from Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of King Charles' disgraced brother Prince Andrew as rest of the Royal Family members put on a united front in Sandringham for Christmas.
All members of the firm, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte were in attendance.
To note, Sarah and Andrew had to skip this year's Royal festivities after growing pressure on the duke of York to withdraw from the festive events to avoid public scrutiny amid Chinese spy scandal.