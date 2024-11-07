World

European agency issues major announcement about 2024 weather

Climate Scientists warned that temperatures should not exceed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels to avoid deadly global impacts

  • by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024
European agency issues major announcement about 2024 weather
European agency issues major announcement about 2024 weather 

Climate scientist at the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service have declared that 2024 is “virtually certain” to become the hottest year on record.

Based on its ERA5 dataset, the agency stated that 2024 is expected to be over 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and it will likely be more than 1.55 C above.

Samantha Burgees, the deputy director of Copernicus Climate Change Service, said in a statement, "This marks a new milestone in global temperature records and should serve as a catalyst to raise ambition for the upcoming Climate Change Conference, COP29."

The Agency further reported that from January to October 2024, global temperatures were 0.71 C above 1991-2020 average, the highest on record for this period and 0.16 C warmer than same period in 2023.

In concerning development, the authority also revealed that Arctic sea ice has reached to its fourth lowest extent for October at 19% below average.

Notably, Copernicus found European temperatures were above average across nearly the entire continent, with the largest anomalies in northern Canada, the central and western United States, northern Tibet, Japan and Australia.

The United Nations warned that world is now in “climate church time” as greenhouse gases have hit “unprecedented levels.”

Google Pixel phones to get AI-powered call response feature

Google Pixel phones to get AI-powered call response feature
Discover hidden mysteries in Van Gogh’s another masterpiece 'Lane of Poplars at Sunset'

Discover hidden mysteries in Van Gogh’s another masterpiece 'Lane of Poplars at Sunset'
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ gives ‘Singham Again’ tough box office competition

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ gives ‘Singham Again’ tough box office competition
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature

Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature

World News

Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Former Miss Botswana Lesego Chombo sworn in as MP
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Discover hidden mysteries in Van Gogh’s another masterpiece 'Lane of Poplars at Sunset'
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Secret behind 'the most mysterious song on the internet' revealed after 17-year
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Kamala Harris breaks silence on Donald Trump’s victory in elections
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Ukraine claims first combat encounter with North Korean troops amid conflict
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Sperm whales' secret human-like language decoded with AI
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
World leaders, celebrities react to Donald Trump's presidential win
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Why are tourists feeling 'saddest’ after visiting Italy’s Trevi Fountain?
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Indonesia takes meaningful step for Nusa Tenggara amid volcano eruption
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Donald Trump makes MAJOR promises after claiming victory as 47th US president
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
2024 US elections: Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris to become projected winner
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Donald Trump exudes confidence after casting his ballot in Florida