Prince Harry set to visit UK more frequently despite tension with royal family

Prince Harry is reportedly planning to visit the UK more frequently in the coming years, despite ongoing tensions with the royal family.
While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal duties in 2020, their relationship with the family has since become strained, with Harry and Meghan losing their UK base after being evicted from Frogmore Cottage in 2023.
A royal source has indicated that Harry will be returning to the UK more often in the future. The insider told The Mail: "We can expect to see more of Harry back in Britain in years to come."
Harry has made several trips to the UK each year, with his most recent visit in September to attend the WellChild Awards in London, marking his fourth trip to the UK in 2024, following visits in February, May, and August.
He also made multiple trips last year, with the most significant being for King Charles's Coronation in May.
However, Meghan has not returned to the UK since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.
In an interview with ITV in July, Harry explained that he would not be bringing Meghan back to the UK due to safety concerns, saying, "It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor...whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country."
It now appears that Harry and Meghan have chosen Portugal as their European base. The couple recently purchased a holiday home there, which is expected to serve as their main residence in Europe, rather than finding an alternative UK home to replace Frogmore Cottage.