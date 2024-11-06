World leaders, celebrities react to Donald Trump's presidential win

Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election has ignited a flurry of congratulatory messages from world leaders and celebrities.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback.”
“Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory,” he added.
Prime Minister of France Emmanuel Macron also extended his warm wishes to Trump on his victory.
“Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity,” he wrote on X.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was among the first world leaders to congratulate Trump.
U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer anticipated a boost in security and innovation collaboration between the two nations in his congratulatory statement.
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, has also extended his “heartiest congratulations” to his “friend” Trump.
Celebrities and other politicians were also quick to congratulate Trump on his win, including, Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
“The people of America gave @realDonaldTrump a crystal clear mandate for change tonight. The people of America gave @realDonaldTrump a crystal clear mandate for change tonight,” Musk wrote.
While Kennedy penned, “Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your historic victory. Let’s bring the country together and Make America Healthy Again.”
The Shark Tank businessman congratulated Donald Trump as well as Elon Musk.