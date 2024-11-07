Margot Robbie makes public debut with newborn in tow

Margot Robbie steps out in LA for the first time as a mom!
The Barbie actress was spotted enjoying a sunny stroll with her adorable newborn son in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 6.
Margot, who recently welcomed her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, looked radiant and beamed with happiness as she pushed her baby boy's stroller.
For the outing, the actress opted for a plunging black top, matching pants, and a breezy white Oxford shirt.
Pushing the stroller, Margot added glam to her mommy duties with a gold chain and designer sunglasses.
Her ear-to-ear smile and sparkling eyes radiated her joy as she gazed at her little munchkin.
Margot was accompanied by her close pal and former 2009’s Neighbors co-star Ashleigh Brewer, whom she shares a close bond since the filming of the beloved Aussie soap.
In 2018’s interview with an Australian magazine, Brewer, who played Kate Ramsa in the soap, gushed about her friendship with Margot.
"She’s been my number-one supporter from the beginning. I respect her opinions and advice wholeheartedly. Having her there to lean on is so encouraging," she said of Margot at the time.
Margot Robbie welcomed her first child with husband Tom Ackerley on October 17.