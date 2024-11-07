Former Miss Botswana Lesego Chombo sworn in as MP

Former Miss Botswana Lesego Chombo is trading her crown for a seat in parliament!
The 26-year-old beauty queen has been appointed as an MP under Botswana's new president, Duma Boko.
According to the Botswana government, Chombo was elected by leaders of political parties represented in parliament.
“I believe that all of my experiences, my qualifications as an attorney, even my experience as Miss World Africa and Miss Botswana, as a young person, really make me qualify,” said Chombo.
She went on to share, “But, most importantly, if not now, then when? I’m willing to learn and looking forward to learning and growing. This is the new Botswana that we strive for.”
Chombo, who is an attorney, is among the six persons nominated by Boko and endorsed by parliament for a specially elected seat.
“Beyond the courtroom, I’m dedicated to educating and empowering others. Through my online platform, “Law Talks”, I share legal insights and advice with ordinary citizens, empowering them to navigate legal complexities with confidence. My commitment to justice extends to my philanthropic endeavours as well,” she further added.
Lesego Chombo bagged the Miss Botswana title in 2022 and went on to be crowned Miss World Africa 2024.