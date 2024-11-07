Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck's 'spectacular' compliment about her

Jennifer Lopez perfectly swerved up a question about her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, at the UK premiere of their movie Unstoppable on Monday.
During her red-carpet appearance, a reporter asked Lopez about Affleck's recent compliment calling her "spectacular.”
Responding to the question, Lopez smiled at the compliment and redirected her answer to praise the “all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes,” calling them, “spectacular and wonderful.”
Earlier this week, the Gone Girl star said that "Jennifer is spectacular" in the role of Judy Robles in the sports drama film.
“Unstoppable is a very different movie than this but in a way it's similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists. Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel, and Bobby Cannavale - all were really passionate about this film,” he further added.
Lopez reaction comes after she filed the divorce from Affleck on the two-year anniversary of their nuptials at the mansion on his Georgia estate, on August 20, 2022.
Moreover, Unstoppable helmed by Ben Affleck’s production house, is set to hit theaters on December 6, 2024.