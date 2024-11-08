Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian under fire for lavish birthday party for son Rocky

The Lemme founder hosted the party at the exclusive Disneyland Club

  November 08, 2024
Kourtney Kardashian is facing backlash over hosting the extravagant birthday for her son Rocky Thirteen.

As per the Mirror, the Lemme founder hosted the party at the exclusive Disneyland Club 33 in LA, which reportedly cost her more than £26,000.

Kourtney, 45, who shares a son Rocky Thirteen with Travis Barker, dropped a series of pictures of the party on her Instagram account.

In a shared carousel, the mother of four dropped the snaps of balloons, a food stand, a merry-go-round and Mickey Mouse.

She caption the post, “Happy 1.”


Soon after she shared the post the fans expressed a mixed reaction in comment section as some slammed her for "flaunting" her wealth and being "tone deaf" on the financial struggles of America amid the highest inflation rate.

One fan wrote, "This is the Most tone-deaf post I've seen from a celebrity all day."

Another commented, "Extravagant parties like this in an economy like this? Read the room. Most mothers are struggling to feed their babies right now. Maybe tone it down just a bit."

The third noted, “Ppl are losing their rights, Kourtney.”

Notably, Kourtney Kardashian has three children with Scott Disick and shares her one year old son with drummer Travis Barker.


