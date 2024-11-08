Susie Wiles to become first female White House chief of staff in Trump’s era

The newly elected president of America, Donald Trump, named his campaign manager, Susie Wiles, as the first ever female White House chief of staff.
According to CBS News, the 47th president of the US announced late on Thursday, November 7, 2024, that Wiles will serve as his White House chief of staff from January 2025.
Trump said in a statement, “Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns.”
“Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well-deserved honour to have Susie as the first-ever female chief of staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud," he further added.
Wiles is known for being a formidable political person who likes to work behind the scenes rather than steal the limelight on camera, even she declined when Trump called her on the microphone during his victory speech on Wednesday.
Furthermore, as a chief of Trump’s White House staff, she will organise time and schedule for the president, maintain contact with other government departments and lawmakers, and manage staff of the president’s house.