World

Susie Wiles to become first female White House chief of staff in Trump’s era

Donald Trump said Susie helped him achieve the ‘greatest political victories’ in the history of America

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
Susie Wiles to become first female White House chief of staff in Trump’s era
Susie Wiles to become first female White House chief of staff in Trump’s era

The newly elected president of America, Donald Trump, named his campaign manager, Susie Wiles, as the first ever female White House chief of staff.

According to CBS News, the 47th president of the US announced late on Thursday, November 7, 2024, that Wiles will serve as his White House chief of staff from January 2025.

Trump said in a statement, “Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns.”

“Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well-deserved honour to have Susie as the first-ever female chief of staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud," he further added.

Wiles is known for being a formidable political person who likes to work behind the scenes rather than steal the limelight on camera, even she declined when Trump called her on the microphone during his victory speech on Wednesday.

Furthermore, as a chief of Trump’s White House staff, she will organise time and schedule for the president, maintain contact with other government departments and lawmakers, and manage staff of the president’s house. 

Prince William gives sad update on King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer journey

Prince William gives sad update on King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer journey
Susie Wiles to become first female White House chief of staff in Trump’s era

Susie Wiles to become first female White House chief of staff in Trump’s era
Cardi B shows off third baby's name in dazzling diamond jewelry?

Cardi B shows off third baby's name in dazzling diamond jewelry?
Hurricane Rafael cuts power across Cuba, authorities caution on 'severe damages'

Hurricane Rafael cuts power across Cuba, authorities caution on 'severe damages'

World News

Hurricane Rafael cuts power across Cuba, authorities caution on 'severe damages'
Hurricane Rafael cuts power across Cuba, authorities caution on 'severe damages'
Hurricane Rafael cuts power across Cuba, authorities caution on 'severe damages'
Nazi stolen WWII portrait expected to fetch jaw-dropping price at auction
Hurricane Rafael cuts power across Cuba, authorities caution on 'severe damages'
What comes next for Donald Trump after his historic election win?
Hurricane Rafael cuts power across Cuba, authorities caution on 'severe damages'
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
Hurricane Rafael cuts power across Cuba, authorities caution on 'severe damages'
Lost emperor penguin from Antarctica spotted on Australian beach
Hurricane Rafael cuts power across Cuba, authorities caution on 'severe damages'
Cliffhanger Coffee of China: Adventurer descends 426- feet for $56 cup
Hurricane Rafael cuts power across Cuba, authorities caution on 'severe damages'
Former Miss Botswana Lesego Chombo sworn in as MP
Hurricane Rafael cuts power across Cuba, authorities caution on 'severe damages'
European agency issues major announcement about 2024 weather
Hurricane Rafael cuts power across Cuba, authorities caution on 'severe damages'
Discover hidden mysteries in Van Gogh’s another masterpiece 'Lane of Poplars at Sunset'
Hurricane Rafael cuts power across Cuba, authorities caution on 'severe damages'
Secret behind 'the most mysterious song on the internet' revealed after 17-year
Hurricane Rafael cuts power across Cuba, authorities caution on 'severe damages'
Kamala Harris breaks silence on Donald Trump’s victory in elections
Hurricane Rafael cuts power across Cuba, authorities caution on 'severe damages'
Ukraine claims first combat encounter with North Korean troops amid conflict