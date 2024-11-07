World

What comes next for Donald Trump after his historic election win?

Trump now becomes the president-elect, and his running mate JD Vance becomes the vice-president elect

  by Web Desk
  November 07, 2024
What comes next for Donald Trump after his historic election win?
What comes next for Donald Trump after his historic election win?

Donald Trump has been elected the 47th president of the United States in a remarkable comeback.

With this win, Trump not only become the first convicted criminal to win the elections but also the oldest person ever elected to the office.

Trump defeated Kamala Harris, who joined the race in July after Joe Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.

There were concerns that tight races in crucial battleground states could leave the result unclear.

However, Trump’s early and unexpected victories in North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, along with wins in Republican states, helped him to secure the 270 electoral votes needed to claim the presidency.

However, it may still take days or weeks for detailed election results to be officially verified in each state.

But if you think that Trump has officially become the president, then you are wrong because the process will still take a long time.

Trump now becomes the president-elect, and his running mate JD Vance becomes the vice-president elect.

Once all valid votes are counted in the final results, the electoral college process verifies the election result.

The new US Congress now meets on January 6, to count the electoral votes. After the counting they will officially confirm the new president.

Trump will be sworn in as the new president on Monday, January 20, 2025.

