Alzarri Joseph hit with two-match ban after heated argument with captain

West Indies fast bowler left the field after having an argument with captain Shai Hope

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
Cricket West Indies (CWI) banned fast bowler Alzarri Joseph for two matches after a heated argument with skipper Shai Hope during a match against England.

According to Hindustan Times, CWI suspended Joseph on Thursday, November 7, 2024, after he misbehaved during Wednesday’s one-day international victory against the English team.

The 27-year-old bowler got frustrated by the field placement of the skip, and after a fiery exchange with Hope, he left the field and went back to the dressing room, leaving the team with 10 players on the field.

After a short break, he returned to the ground and continued bowling later in the innings.

CWI condemned Joseph’s action and said his conduct fell short of CWI's “standards and professionalism.”

CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe stated, “Alzarri’s behaviour did not align with the core values that Cricket West Indies upholds. Such conduct cannot be overlooked, and we have taken decisive action to ensure the gravity of the situation is fully acknowledged.”

Meanwhile, Joseph also issued an apology, saying, “I recognise that my passion got the best of me. I have personally apologised to captain Shai Hope and my teammates and management. I also extend my sincerest apologies to the West Indies fans, understand that even a brief lapse in judgement can have a far-reaching impact, and I deeply regret any disappointment caused.”

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy also expressed his concerns on the pacers’ “unacceptable” conduct while talking to TalkSPORT and said he would definitely talk to Joseph about it.

Sports News

South Africa's T20 series with India creates IPL chances for players
Didier Deschamps opens up about Kylian Mbappe’s exclusion from Nations League
Lee Carsley unveils England squad with notable talent ahead of Nations League
Babar Azam adopts Virat Kohli’s approach to regain form, Pointing suggests
Inter Milan shatters Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League dream
Rachael Raygun Gunn announces retirement from break dancing amid Olympics backlash
Imane Khelif takes bold step amid medical report controversy
Rafael Nadal to receive ‘special’ farewell at Davis Cup Finals
Australia reveals new captain name for series against Pakistan
Cristiano Ronaldo over the moon after scoring in Al Nassr’s ‘big win’
David Warner gives explosive remarks on India ball-tampering issue
Novak Djokovic withdraws Nitto ATP Finals amid injury