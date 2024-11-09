Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian makes major announcement after son Rocky’s birthday

'The Kardashians' star celebrated son Rocky’s first birthday with Travis Barker on Friday, November 1, 2024

  • November 09, 2024
Kourtney Kardashian has made first statement after receiving backlash on son Rocky’s first birthday.

On November 1, 2024, The Kardashians star celebrated her son’s birthday with husband Travis Barker and the rest of the family.

The 45-year old socialite shared that her vitamin and supplement brand, Lemme, will soon release its first biotin-free hair-growth supplement, Lemme Grow.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, she wrote, "Long hair, lots of care Introducing @lemme Grow Our newest capsule formulated with a clinically-studied Keratin Complex proven to grow thicker hair in 12 weeks (and reduce hair shedding!)"

Kourtney looked mesmerising in a pink lingerie and matching fishnet tights that made her hourglass figure more prominent.

She continued, "Annndd…we’ve made it Biotin-Free after hearing from so many of you who have sensitive skin and scalps. Launching 11.12!"

In the shared picture, the mother of four children was surrounded by bubbles with her straight hair fanned across the side of the bathtub.


As per the press release from the brand, Lemme Grow "addresses the growing demand for products that prioritize scalp health and hair quality without the side effects of acne-causing biotin."

For the unversed, Kourtney spend around five years researching nutritions and launched Lemme in 2022.

