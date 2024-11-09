Varun Dhawan shares his intense protective instincts for daughter Lara

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan revealed his heartfelt thoughts on becoming a parent.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the Judwaa 2 actor addressed he is quite protective of his daughter Lara.
“I think when any individual, any man becomes a parent, for the mother it is a different experience, I feel she becomes a tigeress, that moment only something happens. But, as a man, I’d say, that when we become parents, for some reason, you feel a protection towards your daughter, “he revealed.
The actor expressed, “I am sure you feel for sons also, but towards the daughter… If anyone causes even so much (little) harm to her I’d kill them. I am dead serious when I say that. Literally, I’d kill them.”
Relating to his childhood experiences, he recalled how his father would constantly worry about his safety and well-being, “I started understanding my father a little better, his insecurities, his hyper behaviour, his anxiety about ‘be home at time."
The Bhediya star added, "He’s calling my mom… He just wanted everyone to be together as a tribe, as a pack. I would never get it, I’d be like, ‘what is his issue?’ I am not a child, why does he want to keep me near him.”
To note, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed a cute daughter Lara back in June.