Humayun Saeed extends birthday wish to Mahirah Khan

The Mere Pass Tum Ho star extended his heartiest birthday greetings to his longtime friend Mahirah Khan, who turned 41 today.
Taking to her Instagram stories space on Sunday, December 21, Humayun Saeed shared an image of both the superstars standing together with a heart-warming tribute to Humsafar artist on her special day.
Happy Birthday @Mahira Khan…. Khush raho Guddi Jee, Humayun wished.
Mahirah Khan and Humayun Saeed are the most-beloved on-screen couple in Pakistani cinema and TV.
Several other artists and friends from the media industry, including Zubab Rana, Adnan malik, Babar Zaheer, Nabeel Qureshi, and more shared heartfelt birthday messages for the Pakistani superstar.
Mahira Khan is known for her stellar performances in multiple drama serials such as Humsafar, Shehr-e-Zaat, Sadqay Tumhare, and many other serials.
She further appeared in the hit Bollywood film Raees alongside the legendary actor Shah Rukh Khan.
Mahira Khan has made major contributions to the Pakistani film industry with high-grossing films, including Superstar, Love Guru, The Legend of Maula Jatt.