Vicky Kaushal reveals his favourite movie to show baby boy

Vicky Kaushal has gotten candid about the movie he would like tob show his baby boy, whom he welcomed last month with Katrina Kaif.
The Sam Bahadur actor was honoured with the Actor of the Year award at the NDTV Indian of the Year 2025 a few days ago.
During the event, he was asked about the first film of his he'd love his little boy to see.
Vicky shared, “Wow, the first film. I would like him to watch my first film. Masaan. It's a nice film. I know it's a hard film to watch, so maybe later on, not too early on in his life…. But it shows life as life is.”
He also opened up about concerns over his baby boy's privacy, growing up in the public eye.
The Bad Newz star said, “The one principle that I live by is that the thing you fear the most is the thing you attract the most. Guarding my privacy doesn't come with the emotion of fear. I go into that with a pinch of salt, always remembering that there might be a slip off.”
He continued, “I'm not the first person it'll happen to, and I'm not the last person it'll happen to. It's something that we truly guard because it's very special and sacred.”
To note, Katrina and Vicky welcomed their baby boy on November 7, 2025.
On the work front, he will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Love & War.