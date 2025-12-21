Hina Afridi, Taimoori surprise fans with vintage-style engagement reveal

Pakistani actress and model Hina Afridi and content creator Taimoor Akbar, popularly known as Taimoori surprised their fans on Sunday, December 21 by announcing their engagement.
The couple delighted fans with a sweet engagement video on a joint Instagram post, radiating a full vintage and old-school vibe.
Hina looked stunning in a butter yellow shalwar kameez while Taimoori looked effortlessly stylish in a crisp white shirt.
The video was accompanied by a sweet caption, "Bismillah kiya jaye, (Let's begin with Allah's name)."
Soon after the video was posted, fans and celebrities flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and sweet wishes.
Pakistani actress Maya Ali wrote excitedly, "Finnaaaallllyyyyyyy...!!!!! Mubarak meri jaan, (Many congratulations)," while Saboor Aly joined in the celebration, writing, "Bohattttttt Mubarak (Many congratulation)."
Another Pakistani leading actress Amar Khan chimed in, "MashaAllah Mubarak to both of you and can't wait to see you as the bride."
Zara Noor Abbas also shared her joy on the news, writing, "Oh God!!! MashAllah mashallahhhhhhhhhh."
Hina started her professional career as a model and later entered the acting industry where she appeared alongside well-known stars like Faisal Quraishi and Feroze Khan.
Meanwhile, Taimoori has built a strong fan base through his creative content on social media platforms.