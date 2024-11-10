Rihanna hints at retirement with cryptic statement

Rihanna has hinted at retirement from music during her recent appearnace.
During the opening of a Fenty store in the Caribbean nation, Barbados on November 7, the Umbrella singer brought the beats to her hometown, delivering an electrifying set to the crowd.
While deejaying, Rihanna made a rare statement about her career, noting, "Music was the thing that got the attention, but God had other plans for me."
The statement ignited fans' concern that Rehana may never release new music or finish her highly anticipated ninth album.
One fan wrote on X, "Rihanna said God had plans for her elsewhere...WELP! She officially done fri y'all."
While another noted, “Rihanna really retired, we aren't getting any new music.”
"Rihanna announcing her retirement trump becoming president radical optimism and eternal sunshine getting snubbed I'm out,” the third added.
To note, Rihanna hasn't released new music since January 2016.
Earlier this year, she even wore a t-shirt with "I'm Retired" written on the front of it.
Moreover, for the launch event, Rihanna slipped into a brown midi-length dress featuring a daring plunge neckline and elegant ruching.