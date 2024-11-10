World

3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy mystery solved through modern scans

Researchers from Chicago’s Museum uncovered the secrets of Egyptian mummies without unwrapping them

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024


In breakthrough research, scientists from Chicago’s Field Museum of Natural History have uncovered the identity of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy.

According to CNN, scientists without unwrapping found new identity details of Egyptian mummified human remains by using advanced scan technology.

The museum staff scanned 26 mummies from the museum using a special mobile CT scanner. The X-ray pictures from the scanner were then combined to create 3D images to learn details about their skeletons and hidden treasures.

A senior conservator of anthropology at the museum, JP Brown, revealed that the scanning took four days while analyzing and studying 3D images could take up to three years.

Moreover, Stacy Drake, human remains collections manager at the Field Museum, says, “From an archaeological perspective, it is incredibly rare that you get to investigate or view history from the perspective of a single individual.”

“This is a really great way for us to look at who these people were—not just the stuff that they made and the stories that we have concocted about them, but the actual individuals that were living at this time,” he continued.

The findings of the scan showed the mortuary practices of Egyptians from 3,000 years ago and their preparations for the afterlife.

To note, as per Field Museum scientists, ancient Egyptians believed that the soul of a person remained inside the body even after death, so the embalmers mummified the human bodies to save the spirit for the afterlife.

