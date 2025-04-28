UK’s nicest, rudest and laziest cities revealed: See where your city ranks

The new research was conducted by coffee chain Tim Hortons UK

  April 28, 2025
Nowadays, it's very hard to find good people but there is a city in the UK that has been crowned as the city with the nicest people.

The new research conducted by coffee chain Tim Hortons UK has revealed the cities with the nicest, rudest and laziest people.

Which 5 cities rank among the nicest?

Liverpool won praise for having the friendliest residents. Research revealed that people from Liverpool are very polite and kind, as per ExpressUK.

They are more likely to perform kind actions like holding doors open (79%), thanking waiting staff (70%) and saying "good morning" (66%) to others.

Newcastle is also known for its kindness, with over half of the people there smiling at strangers and 52% letting other drivers go ahead of them.

Louise Buet, Head of Marketing at coffee chain shared, "Canada has long been known for its warm welcome and kindness, and we wanted to bring a little of that spirit to the UK."

The remaining three cities are York (10%) which had similar ratings to Newcastle in the survey, followed by Edinburgh (9%) and Manchester (8%).

This major city awarded the title of "naughtiest:"

The research revealed that Londoners were the least polite, with many admitting to avoiding plans by making excuses (28%) and ignoring messages because of laziness (25%).

Meanwhile, in Birmingham, only 17% of people would offer help with heavy luggage and just 16% would let someone order before them.

