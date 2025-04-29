Meghan Markle makes adorable confession about husband Prince Harry

Meghan Markle made a heartwarming confession about her marriage with Prince Harry.
On Monday, the Duchess of Sussex appeared on the Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast and praised her “handsome” husband.
She revealed, "It's more of a honeymoon period for us now." The With Love, Meghan host also claimed that she will be married with the Duke of Sussex "forever” as he’s "very very handsome.”
However, his "heart is even more beautiful."
Meghan and Harry got married in 2018. They share two kids, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie.
Meghan Markle gets candid about pressure of being in spotlight
Meghan Markle also opened up about feeling pressured to look perfect while proving her intelligence.
She told the podcast host, "We spend so much of our lives trying to prove something. To prove that you're enough. You have to prove that you're pretty enough. You have to prove that you're smart enough."
The Duchess added, "I'm just so done with the prove it game. And if you can't see it, I can't, I don't need to prove to you why. That's your loss. Because I know that I'm a great friend, and I know the kind of mom I am, and I know the kind of human being I am."
Meghan Markle gives touching nod to Princess Diana
Meghan Markle got candid about her feelings toward Prince Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.
Kern Lima asked her to share her thoughts on Harry's comment comparing her to his mom.
Meghan responded, "It's beautiful. I wish I could have met her."
Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.