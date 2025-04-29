Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes history at 14 with remarkable T20 achievement 

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old player from Rajasthan Royals, made history by becoming the youngest player ever to score a century in a men’s T20 match.
He completed his century very quickly, hitting 100 runs in just 35 balls which is the second-fastest in IPL history and the fastest by any Indian player.
Chris Gayle is the only player who has scored a faster century in the IPL.
Suryavanshi’s fast hundred was quicker than those by other big players like Yusuf Pathan (37 balls), David Miller (38 balls), Travis Head (39 balls) and England’s Will Jacks (41 balls).
His brilliant performance helped Rajasthan Royals easily beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets.
Suryavanshi hit 7 fours and 11 sixes before getting out at 101 runs.
Not only that, he became the youngest player ever to play in the IPL earlier this April.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: A rising star
Suryavanshi was bought by Rajasthan Royals at last year’s auction for £103,789.
He became famous by scoring a century in just 58 balls for India’s Under-19 team during a Youth Test match against Australia’s Under-19 team in Chennai.
Suryavanshi plays first-class cricket for Bihar and made his first-class debut at the young age of 12 in January last year.