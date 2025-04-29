Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes history at 14 with remarkable T20 achievement

Suryavanshi was bought by Rajasthan Royals at last year’s auction for £103,789

Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes history at 14 with remarkable T20 achievement
Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes history at 14 with remarkable T20 achievement 

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old player from Rajasthan Royals, made history by becoming the youngest player ever to score a century in a men’s T20 match.

He completed his century very quickly, hitting 100 runs in just 35 balls which is the second-fastest in IPL history and the fastest by any Indian player.

Chris Gayle is the only player who has scored a faster century in the IPL.

Suryavanshi’s fast hundred was quicker than those by other big players like Yusuf Pathan (37 balls), David Miller (38 balls), Travis Head (39 balls) and England’s Will Jacks (41 balls).

His brilliant performance helped Rajasthan Royals easily beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets.

Suryavanshi hit 7 fours and 11 sixes before getting out at 101 runs.

Not only that, he became the youngest player ever to play in the IPL earlier this April.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: A rising star

Suryavanshi was bought by Rajasthan Royals at last year’s auction for £103,789.

He became famous by scoring a century in just 58 balls for India’s Under-19 team during a Youth Test match against Australia’s Under-19 team in Chennai.

Suryavanshi plays first-class cricket for Bihar and made his first-class debut at the young age of 12 in January last year.

Meghan Markle makes adorable confession about husband Prince Harry

Meghan Markle makes adorable confession about husband Prince Harry
Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes history at 14 with remarkable T20 achievement

Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes history at 14 with remarkable T20 achievement

Portugal's stunning beaches could soon vanish forever as major threat emerges

Portugal's stunning beaches could soon vanish forever as major threat emerges
Travis Kelce unfollows Ryan Reynolds amid Taylor Swift, Blake Lively drama

Travis Kelce unfollows Ryan Reynolds amid Taylor Swift, Blake Lively drama
Pokémon TCG Pocket kicks off new fighting-type event
Pokémon TCG Pocket kicks off new fighting-type event
How to fix Oblivion Remastered crashing issue on PC
How to fix Oblivion Remastered crashing issue on PC
Liverpool Premier League parade set for May 26: Everything you need to know
Liverpool Premier League parade set for May 26: Everything you need to know
London Marathon 2025 achieves Guinness World Record with historic milestone
London Marathon 2025 achieves Guinness World Record with historic milestone
World’s top 10 tallest WWE wrestlers of all time
World’s top 10 tallest WWE wrestlers of all time
Messi favourite for 2026 World Cup as Lloris shuts down Mbappe comparisons
Messi favourite for 2026 World Cup as Lloris shuts down Mbappe comparisons
Liverpool equals Manchester United's record with Premier League title win
Liverpool equals Manchester United's record with Premier League title win
Alexander Zverev defeats Fokina amid controversial photo incident at Madrid Open
Alexander Zverev defeats Fokina amid controversial photo incident at Madrid Open
Frostpunk to receive Unreal Engine remake with mod support at launch
Frostpunk to receive Unreal Engine remake with mod support at launch
Zurich Classic: McIlroy, Lowry set for final round battle after strong finish
Zurich Classic: McIlroy, Lowry set for final round battle after strong finish
Best 5 free to play shooters games on PS5/PS5 Pro
Best 5 free to play shooters games on PS5/PS5 Pro
Lewis Hamilton sets record straight on retirement rumours
Lewis Hamilton sets record straight on retirement rumours