Portugal's stunning beaches could soon vanish forever as major threat emerges

Many of the stunning beaches in Portugal, especially in the Algarve area are in danger of disappearing completely.
The region is facing the problem of coastal erosion and local governments are trying to stop this by adding more sand to the beaches and doing construction work to prevent further damage from landslides, as per ExpressUK.
However, Fuseta-Mar beach in Olhão, which has already had 80,000 cubic meters of sand added, continues to suffer from erosion with the dunes collapsing again.
As summer has arrived and many tourists expected, there are concerns that the beach might not be ready for visitors this year.
Portugal’s environment minister, Maria da Graça Carvalho, said in a statement, noting, “We really need to justify opening an emergency competition so that [the work] is ready at the start of the bathing season."
The Portuguese Minister confirmed in April that there is funding available to add 150,000 cubic meters of sand to the Algarve beach.
This sand will be used to restore a part of the beach that is 600 meters long and 30 meters wide.
She further added, “Without emergency intervention, it will be difficult to have this ready for the beach season. From what we saw and the opinions of the technicians who were with us, we really have justification to move forward.”
What is coastal erosion?
Coastal erosion refers to the gradual destruction or total loss of the shoreline caused by the action of waves, currents and other natural forces.