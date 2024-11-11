Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter drops first post after multiple Grammy nominations

The Short n’ Sweet Tour starlet bagged six nominations in the Annual Grammy Awards 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • November 11, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter is back with more mesmerizing snaps!

The American singer, 25, who has been captivating her fans with electrifying concerts in North America, performed a thrilling show in San Francisco on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, November 10, the Espresso hitmaker shared a bunch of mesmerizing photos from the San Francisco concert with her 42 million fans.

“God bless this tours genetics!” captioned the singer.

Carpenter, who is set to perform one more electrifying tour tonight, November 10, in San Diego, continued to write, “See you tonight, San Diego.”

The alluring carousel opened with the snap that perfectly captured the Taste hitmaker’s beauty. Slipping into a red and silver glittery top and skirt, Sabrina Carpenter coordinated her ensemble with matching silver shimmery, almost knee-high boots that featured a red heart on it.

For the hair, she flaunted her signature curly blonde locks, and opted for a full glam makeup to take her beauty to a whole next level. The snap featured her holding a mic as she smiled at the audience form the stage.

In the next snap, the Please Please Please songstress was captured from a distant angle that showcased her on an elevated heart-shaped stage among her ardent fans.

As the carousel continued, it showcased several enthralling moments from the concert and featured the gorgeous singer stunning the crowd.

“She could arrest me and I’d not mind,” commented a fan.

Another praised, “Best tour ever.”

Meanwhile, a third gushed, “Who is this divaaa?”

Notably, the singer has also recently got nominated for six Grammy Awards, which will be held on February 2, 2025.

Sabrina Carpenter will be performing her next Short n’ Sweet show at Pechanga Arena, San Diego on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

