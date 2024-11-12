Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent

Timothée Chalamet will be next seen in Josh Safdie directorial 'Marty Supreme'

  • by Web Desk
  • November 12, 2024
Timothée Chalamet has opened up about the toxic demands of an agent while reflecting on his stellar career.

He shared the unrealistic beauty standards in the film industry and how it can limit ones career.

The Dune star revealed that he was rejected for certain roles due to his appearance during a char with Zane Lowe.

Timothée said, “But if I auditioned for The Maze Runner or Divergent — things of that variety that were popping when I was coming up — the feedback was always like, ‘Oh, you don’t have the right body. I had an agent that called me and said, ‘You got to put on weight,’ basically, not aggressively, but you know.”

However, the Call Me By Your Name actor did not let the toxic standards shape his career, he worked hard and gained fame through critically acclaimed indie films.

Timothée’s standout roles include Nic Sheff in Beautiful Boy alongside Steve Carell, as well as Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird and Little Women.

He also got candid about upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, “I’ve had a life experience, I don’t want to say it’s weird, but I can relate to some of these things he went through.”

The A Complete Unknown will release on December 25, 2024.

