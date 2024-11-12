Megan Fox announces first pregnancy with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are taking their relationship one step ahead by growing their family!
The Subservience actress, 38, who has been dating the American rapper and singer-songwriter since June 2020, recently revealed that she is expecting her first child with Machine Gun Kelly.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, November 11, the Transformers actress shared two snaps as she announced the thrilling news.
“Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back,” captioned the actress, citing lyrics from Kelly’s track Last November, which was about his and Fox’s first pregnancy loss.
The post opened with a snap of Megan Fox where she proudly flaunted her baby bump, all covered in black liquid, tagging Kelly in the image, while the second photo featured a positive pregnancy test.
Moreover, this pregnancy will mark her fourth as she is already a mother to three sons, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, whom she shares with her ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green.
In November 2023, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly opened up about experiencing a miscarriage.
During her appearance on Good Morning America, the Johnny & Clyde actress reflected on the emotional and painful incident and said, "I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately…trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’”
Notably, Machine Gun Kelly is also a father to daughter Casie, 15, whom he shares with his ex-partner Emma Cannon.