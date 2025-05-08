Justin Bieber opens up about his secret emotional struggle

Justin Bieber has opened up about his battle with feeling unworthy of “love” in a new cryptic post.
On Wednesday, May 7, the Peaches hitmaker took to Instagram Stories and got candid about his emotional battle.
He penned, "Love isn't a u get what u put in kinda thing. It's a receiving thing. Still find myself trying to earn love. And It's exhausting."
Justin, 31, confessed that he still struggles to think he "deserve" love.
The Baby singer added, "People telling me I deserved things. Made me exhausted from trying to prove I was worthy at times. Also made me feel more entitled at times. It either makes us feel not good enough or that we're owed something. True love is freely given with no expectation.(sic)"
Justin Bieber addresses his ‘anger issues’
In a separate Instagram Story, Justin Bieber also revealed that he has been trying to tackle his "anger issues" and "grow" as a person.
The pop icon penned, "I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh. I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic.”
Notably, Justin's cryptic posts comes after Hailey Bieber made solo appearance at Met Gala 2025.