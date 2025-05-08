Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet’s ex Eiza González weighs in on his Kylie Jenner romance

'Baby Driver' actress had a brief romance with the 'Wonka' actor

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 08, 2025
Timothée Chalamet’s ex Eiza González weighs in on his Kylie Jenner romance
Timothée Chalamet’s ex Eiza González weighs in on his Kylie Jenner romance

Timothée Chalamet’s former flame Eiza González has subtly weighed in on his high-profile romance with Kylie Jenner.

The Baby Driver actress, who had a brief romance with the Wonka actor in 2020, reacted to The Kylie Cosmetics founder romance by liking an Instagram photo of Timothée, and Kylie at the 70th David di Donatello award ceremony in Rome May 6.

In a shared photo, the mother-of-two exuded elegance in a black floor-length dress, gold statement earrings and a black and gold clutch.

Kylie can be seen posing with Timothée's arm wrapped around her back while wearing a black velvet suit adorned with a white flower.

Notably, the couple marked the outing for the first time walking the red carpet together.

Prior to the relationship with Kylie, the Dune actor was spotted packing PDA with Eiza, 35, during a steamy vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

At the time, a source said that they "couldn't keep their hands off of each other and had many romantic moments."

But after a getaway they parted ways as source told the outlet their relationship appeared short-lived and Eiza hadn’t seen much of Timothée since.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet romance:

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been romantically linked since 2023, confirming their relationship with a PDA-filled appearance at Beyoncé’s concert.

In March, the pair shared a smooch at the 2025 Oscars, where the A Complete Unknown actor was nominated for Best Actor.

David Beckham, Victoria 'refuse’ to mend rift with son Brooklyn, Nicola

David Beckham, Victoria 'refuse’ to mend rift with son Brooklyn, Nicola
Prince William to make decisive decision for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William to make decisive decision for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Samsung reveals launch date for Galaxy S25 Edge: All you need to know

Samsung reveals launch date for Galaxy S25 Edge: All you need to know
World's 10% richest responsible for two-thirds of global warming: Study

World's 10% richest responsible for two-thirds of global warming: Study
David Beckham, Victoria 'refuse’ to mend rift with son Brooklyn, Nicola
David Beckham, Victoria 'refuse’ to mend rift with son Brooklyn, Nicola
Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner exude supermodel vibes on New York City streets
Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner exude supermodel vibes on New York City streets
Liam Payne's $32.2 million estate future uncertain as he died with no will
Liam Payne's $32.2 million estate future uncertain as he died with no will
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s ‘awkward’ red carpet debut moment exposed
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s ‘awkward’ red carpet debut moment exposed
Leonardo DiCaprio attends Met Gala for first time but skips blue carpet
Leonardo DiCaprio attends Met Gala for first time but skips blue carpet
Aubrey Plaza makes big screen return months after husband Jeff Baena's death
Aubrey Plaza makes big screen return months after husband Jeff Baena's death
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez send fans into frenzy with surprise appearance
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez send fans into frenzy with surprise appearance
Jennifer Aniston’s alleged stalker charged with vandalism, criminal harassment
Jennifer Aniston’s alleged stalker charged with vandalism, criminal harassment
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make dazzling red carpet debut in style
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make dazzling red carpet debut in style
Gigi Hadid’s loved ones 'overjoyed' by her relationship with Bradley Cooper
Gigi Hadid’s loved ones 'overjoyed' by her relationship with Bradley Cooper
Shakira celebrates 20th anniversary of album 'Oral Fixation' with Wyclef Jean
Shakira celebrates 20th anniversary of album 'Oral Fixation' with Wyclef Jean
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky ‘find joy’ in third pregnancy after challenging year
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky ‘find joy’ in third pregnancy after challenging year