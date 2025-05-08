Timothée Chalamet’s ex Eiza González weighs in on his Kylie Jenner romance

Timothée Chalamet’s former flame Eiza González has subtly weighed in on his high-profile romance with Kylie Jenner.
The Baby Driver actress, who had a brief romance with the Wonka actor in 2020, reacted to The Kylie Cosmetics founder romance by liking an Instagram photo of Timothée, and Kylie at the 70th David di Donatello award ceremony in Rome May 6.
In a shared photo, the mother-of-two exuded elegance in a black floor-length dress, gold statement earrings and a black and gold clutch.
Kylie can be seen posing with Timothée's arm wrapped around her back while wearing a black velvet suit adorned with a white flower.
Notably, the couple marked the outing for the first time walking the red carpet together.
Prior to the relationship with Kylie, the Dune actor was spotted packing PDA with Eiza, 35, during a steamy vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
At the time, a source said that they "couldn't keep their hands off of each other and had many romantic moments."
But after a getaway they parted ways as source told the outlet their relationship appeared short-lived and Eiza hadn’t seen much of Timothée since.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet romance:
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been romantically linked since 2023, confirming their relationship with a PDA-filled appearance at Beyoncé’s concert.
In March, the pair shared a smooch at the 2025 Oscars, where the A Complete Unknown actor was nominated for Best Actor.