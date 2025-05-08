Jennifer Lopez reveals heartfelt promise to kids post Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the promise she made to her children after divorcing Ben Affleck.
JLo shares 17-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
The Ain't Your Mama crooner also revealed her kids reaction to split with estranged husband Ben during a chat with Spain's El Pais newspaper.
She said, “I said, ‘I promise you, this is a difficult time, but you’re going to see that I’ll come out the other side stronger and better. And they feel it now. That gives me a great sense of peace in my life. I’m happier that I’m a step further along than I was a year ago, two years ago, three years ago.”
Jennifer added, “I’m proud of myself for that and I’m proud that I was able to navigate my children through difficult times, that they’re stronger and better because of it. So, it’s a great time to go out there and dance and sing and have a good time with everybody."
The Atlas star filed for divorce from the Accountant 2 actor in August last year after just two years of marriage. Their divorce was settled on January 6, 2025.
About Jennifer Lopez relationships
Jennifer Lopez has been married four times. Her first marriage was to Ojani Noa.
Later on, JLo tied the knot with Cris Judd, followed by Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck.
In January 2025, she finalised her divorce with Ben.