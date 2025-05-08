Entertainment

David Beckham, Victoria 'refuse’ to mend rift with son Brooklyn, Nicola

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz ‘devastated’ after David Beckham, Victoria ignore heartfelt plea

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 08, 2025
David Beckham, Victoria refuse’ to mend rift with son Brooklyn, Nicola
David Beckham, Victoria 'refuse’ to mend rift with son Brooklyn, Nicola

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have seemingly “refused” to reconcile with son Brooklyn Beckham after he snubbed the football icon on his 50th birthday bash.

The romantic couple made a very public snub by flying to France on David's birthday bash in London.

As per Mirror, Brooklyn and Nicola tried to mend ties by flying to London a few days after the birthday party but the Victoria and David reportedly “refused” to reconcile.

A source told the media outlet, "Nicola encourages Brooklyn to see his family and is usually the reason Brooklyn does see his family. They are both devastated. They cannot believe that Victoria & David refused to see them privately after they travelled all the way to London specifically to try to repair the relationship."

The insider explained, "As parents, it’s shocking that Victoria & David are behaving this way... instead of privately discussing the issue. Victoria and David (appear to) have no interest in finding a solution that works for everyone."

David Beckham, Victoria's feud with Brooklyn

The rumours about Beckham family feud started last month when Brooklyn did not wish his mother on her 51st birthday.

Some tabloids reported that Brooklyn had been avoiding his family due to his brother Romeo Beckham’s current girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, whom he previously dated before marrying Nicola.

David Beckham, Victoria 'refuse’ to mend rift with son Brooklyn, Nicola

David Beckham, Victoria 'refuse’ to mend rift with son Brooklyn, Nicola
Prince William to make decisive decision for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William to make decisive decision for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Samsung reveals launch date for Galaxy S25 Edge: All you need to know

Samsung reveals launch date for Galaxy S25 Edge: All you need to know
World's 10% richest responsible for two-thirds of global warming: Study

World's 10% richest responsible for two-thirds of global warming: Study
Timothée Chalamet’s ex Eiza González weighs in on his Kylie Jenner romance
Timothée Chalamet’s ex Eiza González weighs in on his Kylie Jenner romance
Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner exude supermodel vibes on New York City streets
Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner exude supermodel vibes on New York City streets
Liam Payne's $32.2 million estate future uncertain as he died with no will
Liam Payne's $32.2 million estate future uncertain as he died with no will
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s ‘awkward’ red carpet debut moment exposed
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s ‘awkward’ red carpet debut moment exposed
Leonardo DiCaprio attends Met Gala for first time but skips blue carpet
Leonardo DiCaprio attends Met Gala for first time but skips blue carpet
Aubrey Plaza makes big screen return months after husband Jeff Baena's death
Aubrey Plaza makes big screen return months after husband Jeff Baena's death
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez send fans into frenzy with surprise appearance
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez send fans into frenzy with surprise appearance
Jennifer Aniston’s alleged stalker charged with vandalism, criminal harassment
Jennifer Aniston’s alleged stalker charged with vandalism, criminal harassment
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make dazzling red carpet debut in style
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make dazzling red carpet debut in style
Gigi Hadid’s loved ones 'overjoyed' by her relationship with Bradley Cooper
Gigi Hadid’s loved ones 'overjoyed' by her relationship with Bradley Cooper
Shakira celebrates 20th anniversary of album 'Oral Fixation' with Wyclef Jean
Shakira celebrates 20th anniversary of album 'Oral Fixation' with Wyclef Jean
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky ‘find joy’ in third pregnancy after challenging year
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky ‘find joy’ in third pregnancy after challenging year