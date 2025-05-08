David Beckham, Victoria 'refuse’ to mend rift with son Brooklyn, Nicola

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have seemingly “refused” to reconcile with son Brooklyn Beckham after he snubbed the football icon on his 50th birthday bash.
The romantic couple made a very public snub by flying to France on David's birthday bash in London.
As per Mirror, Brooklyn and Nicola tried to mend ties by flying to London a few days after the birthday party but the Victoria and David reportedly “refused” to reconcile.
A source told the media outlet, "Nicola encourages Brooklyn to see his family and is usually the reason Brooklyn does see his family. They are both devastated. They cannot believe that Victoria & David refused to see them privately after they travelled all the way to London specifically to try to repair the relationship."
The insider explained, "As parents, it’s shocking that Victoria & David are behaving this way... instead of privately discussing the issue. Victoria and David (appear to) have no interest in finding a solution that works for everyone."
David Beckham, Victoria's feud with Brooklyn
The rumours about Beckham family feud started last month when Brooklyn did not wish his mother on her 51st birthday.
Some tabloids reported that Brooklyn had been avoiding his family due to his brother Romeo Beckham’s current girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, whom he previously dated before marrying Nicola.