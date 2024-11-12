Varun Dhawan recalls struggles of filming 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' action scenes

Varun Dhawan, who started his career with romantic and comedy films, shared his views on action stunts in the film.
In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the Bawaal actor described the action scenes as full of chaos when shooting with blasts, mud and stunts.
“Once the management asked me to shoot for a brand video when I was covered in sand and blood for the shoot,” Varun revealed.
Recalling the amusing incident, the Street Dancer 3D star said, "I mean, they know I'm in the middle of shooting this. I was covered in mud and in pain, and they still wanted me to shoot the video. How do I do that? It takes me two hours to have a bath after the shoot."
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, his co-star, who was also present with him in the interview chimed in, “I saw him shoot the brand video later.”
To this, the Bhediya star responded, “I took a bath and shot for it the next day.”
For the unversed, Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samatha Ruth Parbhu in the lead roles is a spin-off of the American spy- action series Citadel.