Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie spark 'rift’ rumours with new move

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie ignited “royal rift” rumours by attending key events separately on the same day.
On Thursday, Beatrice, 36, graced the Street Child UK's annual fundraising gala at the Tate Modern in London. Meanwhile, Eugenie, 34, attended The Poppy Ball dinner in honour of Remembrance Day on the same evening.
As per the reports, inheritance crunch talks were taking place between their father, Prince Andrew, and their uncle, King Charles.
A close friend of Andrew's told The Daily Beast, "He was never going to just walk away from the property; the lease is a valuable asset he intends to leave to his children, and maybe William will be glad of having Eugenie or Beatrice there in years to come."
The Duke of York seemingly wanted to leave Royal Lodge as a form of inheritance for his daughters, the Princesses of York.
Taking to Instagram, Eugenie posted exclusive pictures from the Remembrance Day dinner and penned, “Last night, ahead of Remembrance Day, I was honoured to join The Poppy Ball dinner in which over £36,000 was raised for the Royal British Legion.”
A royal fan commented under the post, “Is there a royal rift going on between you and Princess Beatrice? you both attended important events separately."
Notably, Princess Eugenie shared that since the inception of The Poppy Ball dinner in 2010, it has raised over £1.5 million for the RBL.”