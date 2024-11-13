Ariana Grande swoons over ‘adorable’ boyfriend Ethan Slater

Entertainment

Ariana Grande brought beau Ethan Slater to 'Wicked' premiere in Australia last week

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024
Ariana Grande went head over heels for boyfriend Ethan Slater during Wicked promotion.

On Saturday, November, 9, 2024, the we can’t be friends crooner got candid about her relationship with Ethan, 32, during a chat with Entertainment Tonight in Los Angeles.

She revealed that the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical alum is an ideal partner for her in a joint interview with costar Cynthia Erivo.

Ariana said, “It’s always that. He’s always adorable, and he’s so amazing in this film, he’s such an amazing person, I’m so happy people are getting to know him. My heart is very happy.”

Talking to the same media outlet, Ethan also gushed over new girlfriend.

He noted, “I am so proud of Ariana. She’s incredible in this movie, and then to be able to share in the celebration of it, I’m just grateful.”

Notably, Ariana brought him during the upcoming film premiere in Australia last week.

In one of the pictures from promotions, she can be seen fixing his bow tie on the red carpet.

The romantic couple started dating in July 2023, shortly after Ariana's split from her husband, Dalton Gomez, and Ethan's separation from his wife, Lilly Jay.

For the unversed, Wicked will release on November 22, 2024.

