John Krasinski receives PEOPLE's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive title

Emily Blunt was 'very excited' when her husband John Krasinski became PEOPLE's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive

  • November 13, 2024


John Krasinski, known for playing Jim Halpert in the hit series The Office, has been named PEOPLE’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive.

The American actor and filmmaker had “zero thoughts” in mind when he got the big news. On the other hand, his wife Emily Blunt was “very excited.”

During a chat with the media outlet, he shared his first reaction to the good news, “That's not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.”

The Oppenheimer actress joked that she would wallpaper their house with the cover of her life partner.

John added, My children will love that, it won’t be weird at all,” continuing, “There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her.”

When it comes to his stellar career, other than his hit sitcom show, John also co-wrote, directed and starred alongside Emily in the 2018 thriller A Quiet Place. Its massive success spawned two sequels.

On the personal front, he lives in Brooklyn with his wife of 14 years, Emily, 41, and their daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8.

Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley become ‘homebodies’ after baby’s public debut
Inside Anne Hatway’s ‘graceful’ 42nd birthday celebration
Ariana Grande swoons over ‘adorable’ boyfriend Ethan Slater
Benny Blanco reveals his, Selena Gomez’s surprisingly early wake-up time
Britney Spears ends financial ties with Kevin Federline after final child support payment
Cillian Murphy 'Small Things Like These' surpasses 'Oppenheimer' ratings
Keke Palmer shares tense 'Scream Queens' set experience with Ryan Murphy
Timothée Chalamet moved to tears singing Bob Dylan song in 'A Complete Unknown'
Katy Perry extends The Lifetimes Tour with exciting new shows
'Queen Woo' star Song Jae Rim breathes his last at age 39
Britney Spears shares 'thrilling' update after bizarrely marrying herself
‘Harry Potter’ TV series eyes THIS actor for Dumbledore