Prince William misses King Charles' event for private film screening

Prince William opted for a low-key appearance at a private screening, skipping the glitzy royal premiere attended by King Charles and Queen Camilla.
As per GB News, the Prince of Wales privately attended a screening of David Attenborough's documentary earlier today.
The Future King of Britain missed the premiere with his father, King Charles, tonight.
On the second anniversary of his Coronation, the British Monarch attended the London premiere of Ocean with David Attenborough at the Royal Festival Hall.
For the event, King Charles donned a black bow tie and suit while atending the blue carpet, which replaced the traditional red to match the ocean theme.
The documentary, which will debut in cinemas before airing on streaming platforms, focuses on ocean conservation.
According to reports, Felicity Jones, Geri Halliwell-Horner and Cara Delevingne also attended the event.
King Charles effort for protecting nature:
King Charles has a longstanding commitment to champion sustainability causes, including protecting nature and the oceans.
He attended the environmental documentary premiere in line with his deep-rooted passion for environmental causes.
The press release reported that the film aims to share "the story of how we can, and must, restore the glory of Earth's vast, interconnected waters.”
King Charles meeting with private audiences:
King Charles welcomed a number of dignitaries for private audiences at Buckingham Palace earlier in the day.
These included the Governor-General of Canada, Mary Simon, as well as Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa and First Lady Angela Lavinia Valbonesi Acosta.