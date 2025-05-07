Royal

Prince William misses King Charles' event for private film screening

The Prince of Wales privately attended a screening of David Attenborough's documentary

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 07, 2025
Prince William misses King Charles event for private film screening
Prince William misses King Charles' event for private film screening

Prince William opted for a low-key appearance at a private screening, skipping the glitzy royal premiere attended by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

As per GB News, the Prince of Wales privately attended a screening of David Attenborough's documentary earlier today.

The Future King of Britain missed the premiere with his father, King Charles, tonight.

On the second anniversary of his Coronation, the British Monarch attended the London premiere of Ocean with David Attenborough at the Royal Festival Hall.

For the event, King Charles donned a black bow tie and suit while atending the blue carpet, which replaced the traditional red to match the ocean theme.

The documentary, which will debut in cinemas before airing on streaming platforms, focuses on ocean conservation.

According to reports, Felicity Jones, Geri Halliwell-Horner and Cara Delevingne also attended the event.

King Charles effort for protecting nature:

King Charles has a longstanding commitment to champion sustainability causes, including protecting nature and the oceans.

He attended the environmental documentary premiere in line with his deep-rooted passion for environmental causes.

The press release reported that the film aims to share "the story of how we can, and must, restore the glory of Earth's vast, interconnected waters.”

King Charles meeting with private audiences:

King Charles welcomed a number of dignitaries for private audiences at Buckingham Palace earlier in the day.

These included the Governor-General of Canada, Mary Simon, as well as Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa and First Lady Angela Lavinia Valbonesi Acosta.

Prince William misses King Charles' event for private film screening

Prince William misses King Charles' event for private film screening
Artefacts at Denmark museums at risk due to growing mould

Artefacts at Denmark museums at risk due to growing mould
Leighton Meester speaks out for first time on Michelle Trachtenberg’s death

Leighton Meester speaks out for first time on Michelle Trachtenberg’s death
Suki Waterhouse graces 2025 Met Gala without fiancé Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse graces 2025 Met Gala without fiancé Robert Pattinson
Sarah Ferguson launches Global Impact Platform with 'powerful' statement
Sarah Ferguson launches Global Impact Platform with 'powerful' statement
Queen Camilla plants ‘final poppies’ at Tower of London on 80 years of VE Day
Queen Camilla plants ‘final poppies’ at Tower of London on 80 years of VE Day
Meghan Markle marks Prince Archie's 6th birthday with new snap: 'Our son, our sun'
Meghan Markle marks Prince Archie's 6th birthday with new snap: 'Our son, our sun'
George, Charlotte 'reflect' timeless bond of King Charles, Princess Anne
George, Charlotte 'reflect' timeless bond of King Charles, Princess Anne
Queen Mary rocks pink blazer like fashion pro during UNFPA meeting
Queen Mary rocks pink blazer like fashion pro during UNFPA meeting
Prince William, Kate leave Charlotte, Louis behind for special veteran party
Prince William, Kate leave Charlotte, Louis behind for special veteran party
Prince Harry gets ‘proud resident’ title in California amid UK security fears
Prince Harry gets ‘proud resident’ title in California amid UK security fears
King Carl, Silvia receive Icelandic President Halla Tómasdóttir at Palace
King Carl, Silvia receive Icelandic President Halla Tómasdóttir at Palace
Buckingham Palace drops special surprise on Prince Archie's sixth birthday
Buckingham Palace drops special surprise on Prince Archie's sixth birthday
Queen Camilla recalls trauma after her father got shot on face
Queen Camilla recalls trauma after her father got shot on face
Meghan Markle makes big confession about pregnancy on Archie’s 6th birthday
Meghan Markle makes big confession about pregnancy on Archie’s 6th birthday
Prince Harry criticised for 'reunion' plea to King Charles: 'unforgivable'
Prince Harry criticised for 'reunion' plea to King Charles: 'unforgivable'