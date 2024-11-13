Entertainment

Celine Dion shares hilarious encounter with Siri to play her song: WATCH

Celine Dion shared delightful video after emotional tribute to Quincy Jones after his death last week

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024

Celine Dion shares hilarious encounter with Siri to play her song: WATCH


Celine Dion surprised her fans with an epic video of her hilarious encounter with Siri.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the Canadian singer shared a video titled, Celine Vs Siri, to offer a look into struggles behind getting her song played.

The video kicks off with the I'm Alive songstress making first attempt to get one of her French songs played, however, Siri fails to find one and offers to play her hit track, My Heart Will Go On instead.

After another failed attempt, Celine decides to give command in French, and much to her fans' surprise Siri picked her command and finally played the song.

The Power of Luck singer expressed her joy and excitement with surprising expressions on her face.

In the video, Celine looked radiant in an orange knitted sweater over a funky yellow t-shirt.

She completed her look with golden hoops, and her golden locks tied in a low ponytail.

Celine Dion's delightful video comes more than one week after she mourned the death of Michael Jackson's music producer, Quincy Jones, who passed away at the age of 91.

Kendall Jenner ditches blonde locks for short brunette hairdo: SEE

Kendall Jenner ditches blonde locks for short brunette hairdo: SEE
Sydney, Perth all set to host most of 2026 Women's Asia Cup matches

Sydney, Perth all set to host most of 2026 Women's Asia Cup matches
Hamza Ali Abbasi spills rare details on upcoming project 'Faraar'

Hamza Ali Abbasi spills rare details on upcoming project 'Faraar'

'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence

'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence

Entertainment News

'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Chris Evans reveals major ‘life’ goal after marrying Alba Baptista
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Selena Gomez gives masterclass after new Disney show makes record
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
John Krasinski receives PEOPLE's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive title
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley become ‘homebodies’ after baby’s public debut
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Inside Anne Hatway’s ‘graceful’ 42nd birthday celebration
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Ariana Grande swoons over ‘adorable’ boyfriend Ethan Slater
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Benny Blanco reveals his, Selena Gomez’s surprisingly early wake-up time
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Britney Spears ends financial ties with Kevin Federline after final child support payment
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Cillian Murphy 'Small Things Like These' surpasses 'Oppenheimer' ratings
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Keke Palmer shares tense 'Scream Queens' set experience with Ryan Murphy
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Timothée Chalamet moved to tears singing Bob Dylan song in 'A Complete Unknown'