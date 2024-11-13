Celine Dion shares hilarious encounter with Siri to play her song: WATCH

Celine Dion surprised her fans with an epic video of her hilarious encounter with Siri.
Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the Canadian singer shared a video titled, Celine Vs Siri, to offer a look into struggles behind getting her song played.
The video kicks off with the I'm Alive songstress making first attempt to get one of her French songs played, however, Siri fails to find one and offers to play her hit track, My Heart Will Go On instead.
After another failed attempt, Celine decides to give command in French, and much to her fans' surprise Siri picked her command and finally played the song.
The Power of Luck singer expressed her joy and excitement with surprising expressions on her face.
In the video, Celine looked radiant in an orange knitted sweater over a funky yellow t-shirt.
She completed her look with golden hoops, and her golden locks tied in a low ponytail.
Celine Dion's delightful video comes more than one week after she mourned the death of Michael Jackson's music producer, Quincy Jones, who passed away at the age of 91.