Prince Harry's return to Remembrance Service ‘possible’ with one condition

Prince Harry’s potential return to the UK for the Remembrance Service has been deemed "conceivable" by royal commentator Lee Cohen, despite the Duke stepping down from royal duties in 2020.
While it remains unlikely, Cohen suggested that Harry could attend the event in the future, albeit without his military uniform.
Harry, who served in both the Air Force and Army Corps, did not attend Armistice Day this year, but he did take the opportunity to release a heartfelt statement honoring veterans.
He said: "My Fellow Veterans, as we mark both Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, I reaffirm my lifelong admiration and appreciation for the service and sacrifice you and your families have made both in times of conflict and peace. You have played a vital role in defending the values of liberty, freedom, and security. These values bind us together and have shaped you as leaders and role models."
Harry went on to stress the importance of unity and action: "At a time of global uncertainty, remember the unity and purpose that defined your service, and do not hesitate to put that into action in your communities.
"That same spirit should guide all of us in facing today's challenges. Your example and morality demonstrate that true power lies in our ability to unite and confront the obstacles before us."
He concluded: "To all those who have served—past and present—I offer my deepest respect and thanks. Your service has made a lasting, positive impact for our communities, our nations, and our shared future. I am honoured to stand with you."