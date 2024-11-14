Entertainment

Katy Perry builds fans anticipation with big announcement about ‘The Lifetimes Tour'

Katy Perry released her highly anticipated seventh studio album, 143 in September

  • November 14, 2024


Katy Perry announced her return to Mexico with her new world tour The Lifetimes Tour.

For her upcoming shows, the Dark Horse songstress is set to perform in three main arenas in the country: Arena CDMX on April 25; Arena Monterrey, on April 28 and Arena Guadalajara, on May 1.

Perry, who is engaged to Orlando Bloom, took to her Instagram to confirm that Mexico will be a part of her new World Tour.


She also shared a snippet, promising an unforgettable concert experience for her fans.

In a caption of her exciting post, Perry wrote, “THE LIFETIMES TOUR MEXICO, April & May 2025”

Soon after the Last Friday Night crooner announced her to Mexico with her new world tour, the fans couldn’t hold back their excitement an rushed to the comment section to share their response.

One fan wrote, “I hope the tour kicks off with your Mexican fans! They deserve all the love.”

Another commented, “Mexican katycats deserve all the love!”

The third noted, “Look at this spread love.”

To note, Katy Perry released her highly anticipated seventh studio album, 143 on September 20, 2024.

