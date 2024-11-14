Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood’s ‘fake’ women empowerment claims

The 'Anyone But You' star shared her disheartening reaction on seeing 'women tear other women down'

  by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024
Sydney Sweeney has voiced her scepticism about Hollywood's 'women empowering women' narrative, calling it 'fake.'

Speaking with Vanity Fair’s 2025 Hollywood Issue, the Anyone But You star shared, “It’s very disheartening to see women tear other women down.”

She added, “Especially when women who are successful in other avenues of their industry see younger talent working really hard — hoping to achieve whatever dreams that they may have — and then trying to bash and discredit any work that they’ve done.”

Sharing her thoughts with the outlet, the Euphoria star continued, “This entire industry, all people say is ‘Women empowering other women.’ None of it’s happening.”

Sweeney went on to say, “All of it is fake and a front for all the other s--- that they say behind everyone’s back.”

She said, “I mean, there’s so many studies and different opinions on the reasoning behind it,” adding “I’ve read that our entire lives, we were raised — and it’s a generational problem — to believe only one woman can be at the top. There’s one woman who can get the man. There’s one woman who can be, I don’t know, anything. So then all the others feel like they have to fight each other or take that one woman down instead of being like, Let’s all lift each other up.”

Sweeney, 27 admitted she is “still trying to figure it out,” adding, “I’m just trying my best over here. Why am I getting attacked?”

To note, the statement came after Carol Baum, a veteran Hollywood producer criticized Sweeney’s acting abilities and physical appearance, which a rep for the star called “shameful” at the time.

